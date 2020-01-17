Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KRP. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 451,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,267. The company has a market capitalization of $368.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.51. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.