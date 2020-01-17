Kimco Realty Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.48 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $45,927,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,780 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

