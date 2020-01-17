Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lifted by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 6.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.38. 4,785,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,584,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $21.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

