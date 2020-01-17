Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

KEX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.63. 224,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $666.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.17 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Kirby by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 20,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Kirby by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 4,721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 178,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

