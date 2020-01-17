Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 18,350,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

KSS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 80,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $220,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 259,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.