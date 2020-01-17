Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 18,350,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
KSS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 80,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $220,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 259,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
