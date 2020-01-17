Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Shares Down 1.2%

Koito Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.01 and last traded at $46.06, 1,376 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Koito Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.