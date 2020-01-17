Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Korea Electric Power stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 62,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 230,698 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 133,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

