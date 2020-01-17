KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading Down 0%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) were down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.38, approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.