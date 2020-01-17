Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 148,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 37,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,918. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a market cap of $199.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. CLSA cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,178,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,201,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.