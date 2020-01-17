L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Buys 78,537 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 78,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm acquired 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm acquired 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm acquired 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm bought 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm bought 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm bought 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

On Monday, December 9th, Raphael Lamm bought 10,800 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$17,236.80 ($12,224.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Raphael Lamm bought 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$39,800.00 ($28,226.95).

LSF stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$1.61 ($1.14). 693,175 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.76. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of A$1.84 ($1.31). The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.53.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

