Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3,092.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $22,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 287.1% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 12,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.90. 684,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day moving average is $169.42. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $131.26 and a 12-month high of $181.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

