Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 63 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 63 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 48 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 57.82.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.