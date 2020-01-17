Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.46 Million

Brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce sales of $48.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.63 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $49.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $198.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.60 million to $198.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.73 million, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $202.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million.

LKFN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

LKFN traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $49.44. 93,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,200. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.