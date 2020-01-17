Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.78

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and traded as low as $14.86. Lands’ End shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 13,232 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Lands’ End’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,401,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

