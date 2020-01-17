Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 3,933 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,026,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after buying an additional 272,508 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,151. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1617 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

