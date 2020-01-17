Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $54,329,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 563,368 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.92. 243,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

