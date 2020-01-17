Lantz Financial LLC Buys 4,751 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 971,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,825,000 after purchasing an additional 174,174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 83,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,526 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,720. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.