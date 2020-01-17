Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.09. 38,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,228. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.74 and a 12 month high of $209.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

