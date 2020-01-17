Lantz Financial LLC Invests $214,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. 308,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,129. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

