Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $567,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. 5,328,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

