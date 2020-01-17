Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 756 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,817,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,238,000 after buying an additional 628,318 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 286,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 305,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 5,887,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,584,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.