Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 88,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,055. The company has a market capitalization of $585.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 264,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,877 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 74,248 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.