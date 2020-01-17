Laredo Petroleum (LPI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI):

1/17/2020 – Laredo Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

1/15/2020 – Laredo Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

1/9/2020 – Laredo Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Laredo Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Laredo Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.50.

12/10/2019 – Laredo Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $5.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Laredo Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Laredo Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.79. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 286.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 10,695,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,877 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 352.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,602,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,931 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 734.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $3,984,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

