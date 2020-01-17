Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 3.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

LVS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,304. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

