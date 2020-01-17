Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $1.87 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,008,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,193,000 after acquiring an additional 215,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average is $134.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.