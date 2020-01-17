Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

