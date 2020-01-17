Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 30,474 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,474 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0511 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

