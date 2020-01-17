Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 490 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth $337,000.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.98 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.5878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

