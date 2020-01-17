Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.04

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $2.74. Lekoil shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 18,593,712 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lekoil in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

