Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TREE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.42.

NASDAQ TREE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.52. 97,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,809. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $270.40 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Horan sold 300 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.48, for a total value of $115,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 102.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 112.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 90,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 319.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

