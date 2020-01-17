LEOcoin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LEOxChange, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Livecoin. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $622,317.00 and approximately $599.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,889.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.01914344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.00 or 0.04037308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00688385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00798013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010124 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00722838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 250,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 249,946,816 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LEOxChange, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

