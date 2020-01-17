Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.75

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $17.15. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 34,746 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.77.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$601.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

