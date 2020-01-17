LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stake Boosted by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the quarter. LHC Group comprises about 3.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $23,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 130.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.36. 10,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,973. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.18.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

