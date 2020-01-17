Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) Shares Down 10.8%

Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) shares dropped 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 97,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,994,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million.

About Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX)

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 20,400 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

