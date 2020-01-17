Limitless VIP Trading Up 12% Over Last Week (VIP)

Limitless VIP (CURRENCY:VIP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Limitless VIP has a total market capitalization of $110,638.00 and $309.00 worth of Limitless VIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Limitless VIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Limitless VIP has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000397 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Limitless VIP

Limitless VIP (CRYPTO:VIP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2016. Limitless VIP’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. The official website for Limitless VIP is tittiecoin.com . Limitless VIP’s official Twitter account is @clockcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

Limitless VIP Coin Trading

Limitless VIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Limitless VIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Limitless VIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Limitless VIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

