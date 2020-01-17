Lincoln Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 4.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. 4,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $53.28 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

