Lincoln Capital Corp Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 2.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,590,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,779,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 933,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,010,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. 314,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

