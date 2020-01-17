Lincoln Capital Corp Has $769,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,242 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 102,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of WH stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $61.30. 7,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.