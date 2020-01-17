Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,326 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,162,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,190,000 after acquiring an additional 327,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,943,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $213.06 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $156.21 and a twelve month high of $214.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

