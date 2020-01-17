LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LIQT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 9,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,115. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.00.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

