Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.66.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.