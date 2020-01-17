Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 615 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Apergy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,576,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,863,000 after acquiring an additional 245,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after acquiring an additional 918,924 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,364,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 54,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 347,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 138,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apergy Corp has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price target on Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

