LockTrip Price Up 14% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005748 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Gatecoin, Fatbtc and Kucoin. LockTrip has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $11,419.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007752 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Kucoin, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

