Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:LOACU) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:LOACU)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, approximately 71,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,317% from the average daily volume of 5,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units stock. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:LOACU) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

