Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.62 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.54. 589,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.98 and its 200 day moving average is $277.61. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

