Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in 3M by 54.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 257.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,776. The company has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

