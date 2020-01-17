Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.70 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.56. 239,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,169. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average is $123.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

