Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,976,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,845 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.45.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

