Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Citigroup by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Citigroup by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,348,000 after purchasing an additional 894,681 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $81.17. 5,885,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.