Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.66. 624,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,874. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.96.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. CME Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

